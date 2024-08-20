Shakib Khan starrer ‘Toofan’ to release in Malaysia this Friday

After breaking records in Bangladeshi theatres, "Toofan" also won over audiences in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The film is now all set to be released in Malaysia.

The blockbuster hit film will be released on Friday (August 23) in about 15 theatres in the Bangladeshi community's residential areas in the country.

Last Eid-ul-Azha, the film "Toofan", directed by Raihan Rafi, was released. It features megastar Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Chanchal Chowdhury, Gazi Rakayet, and many others.

Alongside single-screen theatres, the film was shown in a record number of screenings at multiplexes like Star Cineplex, Jamuna Blockbuster, and Lion Cinemas. As a result, "Toofan" quickly achieved blockbuster hit status. Additionally, it has broken records globally as well.

"Toofan" is being released in Malaysia by JTG Enterprise. Head of Marketing Arnil Hasan Rabby told Channel i that the release, initially planned for August 2, was postponed due to the extremely tense political situation in Bangladesh at that time and concerns among expatriates about the situation in the country.

Rabby mentioned that the situation in the country has now stabilised, and expatriates are also feeling more at ease. Therefore, the film is being released on August 23.

"The censorship process has already been completed. We have started promoting the release in Malaysia through various means. The viewers in this region are eagerly waiting to watch Shakib bhai's films. The viewers in this region are eagerly waiting to see 'Toofan'. We are hopeful that we will receive a very positive response from Malaysia," he expressed.