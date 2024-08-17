‘Toofan’ release in Malaysia postponed

Raihan Rafi's "Toofan" has not only gained popularity in Bangladesh but has also performed well in theatres in the US, Australia, and Canada.

The film was scheduled for release in Malaysia yesterday; however, due to unforeseen censorship complications, this could not happen.

Head of Marketing Arnil Hasan Rabby at JTG Enterprise, the film's Malaysian distributor, confirmed to Kaler Kantho that, "The film has been sent for censorship approval. However, it will take a day or two to obtain clearance. The film might be released on Monday or Tuesday."

Arnil stated that "Toofan" will be released in 15 theatres across Malaysia, and advance tickets are already selling rapidly.

Speaking from Malaysia, he said, "I wouldn't have known if I hadn't come here, but Shakib Khan has a huge fan base here. There's a tremendous amount of interest in the film. My phone is malfunctioning due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in!"