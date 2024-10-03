Shakib Khan claims no Eid release for ‘Toofan 2’, Raihan Rafi says otherwise

Last Eid-ul-Azha, filmmaker Raihan Rafi created a buzz by directing "Toofan" starring Dhallywood's megastar Shakib Khan. At the end of the movie, it is hinted that "Toofan 2" will be coming.

Yesterday, the director communicated through his official Facebook account that his next directorial "Lion" will be released during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, while "Toofan" will be released during the next Eid-ul-Azha.

After this announcement, netizens have been showing more interest in "Toofan" than in the film " Lion", believing that they will be getting "Toofan 2" during Eid-ul-Azha in 2025.

However, Shakib Khan, who played the titular role in "Toofan" told The Daily Star that there is no possibility for "Toofan 2" to be released next year during Eid-ul-Azha.

"The film will come much later as it requires extensive preparation and shooting across several countries. I have not had detailed discussions with the producers regarding this," said the actor.

"Toofan" has notably been produced by three production companies: Alpha-i, Chorki, and SVF.

Shakib Khan further said, "I have been discussing another new film with the three production houses. So this new film might begin filming sooner and since everything hasn't been officially confirmed yet, I don't want to say anything more."

Besides, Shakib Khan is scheduled to participate in the shooting of the film "Borbaad," directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, in the middle of this month.