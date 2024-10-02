Entertainment
Shakib Khan reveals very own team, Dhaka Capitals

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Oct 2, 2024 07:51 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 07:57 PM
Shakib Khan reveals very own team, Dhaka Capitals
Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka team has officially been acquired by Remark, a health and beauty care brand, and Herlan, a cosmetics line, for the upcoming 11th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The team, named Dhaka Capitals, is also being represented by Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, considering he oversees the brands as their director.

Shakib Khan revealed the logo of Dhaka Capitals at the Remark-Harlan head office this evening, following the audience's vote to finalise the team name. Actor Mamnoon Hasan Emon, executive director of Remark-Harlan, was also present at the event, alongside several others.

At the announcement event, Shakib Khan stated, "Cricket fans, both at home and abroad, provided numerous suggestions for our team's name for the upcoming BPL, and the response for this initiative has been extremely exciting. We ultimately finalised the name Dhaka Capitals based on their input!" 

Bangladesh nominates ‘Boli’ for Oscars
Read more

Bangladesh nominates ‘Boli’ for Oscars

Cricket fans and industry stakeholders have responded very positively to Shakib Khan representing Dhaka Capitals, considering Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla, and Shilpa Shetty have long endorsed various teams at the internationally renowned Indian Premier League (IPL).
 

