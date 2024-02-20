Ingenuity behind Shoriful blooming

Shoriful Islam has been the sole shining light in Durdanto Dhaka's abysmal Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) campaign. With 22 wickets in 12 matches, the 22-year-old left-arm pacer, whose team suffered an unwanted record of losing 11 matches in a row, is still in contention to end as the leading wicket-taker this edition of the country's lone T20 franchise tournament. Shoriful spoke about his game among other things with Mazhar Uddin of The Daily Star during an interview, the excerpts of which are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): Any regret about not making the playoffs?

Shoriful Islam (SI): It's always disappointing to be on the losing side, even if I performed well.

DS: You started off the year from where you left last year. Tell us about your preparation ahead of the BPL?

SI: Since I had a very good last year my intention was to continue the same rhythm and Alhamdulillah things are going well for me so far. Honestly, it feels good to be able to consistently perform which I think is very important for any bowler.

DS: Your reaction after scalping your maiden hattrick in the BPL opener?

SI: To be honest, picking up a hattrick requires luck too. I am very happy to have picked up a hattrick since I never get a hattrick in my entire career in any level of cricket before this. You never know whether I will be able to pick up a hattrick again or not, as picking up three wickets in three balls is something all bowlers dream for, so definitely it was very special for me. To make things more special, my family was there at the ground that day for the very first time.

DS: You are the leading wicket taker in the BPL so far. Was that your objective before the tournament?

SI: Not really. But my plan was to remain fit and perform according to the demand of the situation as I did in the previous year. Honestly, I never thought of becoming the leading wicket taker of the BPL. But yes, it feels good to be at the top and let's see who becomes the leading wicket taker of the BPL after the end of the tournament.

DS: You've showcased the ability to swing the ball both ways, with accuracy and pace.

SI: I trained really hard, which is one of the reasons behind my improved control. It's not easy for a pacer especially in the T20 format, where you need to adapt to the game's situation. It is important to have a good skill set as a pacer in any format and I think it's a continuous process for a bowler. I'm trying to work on those aspects, and work on different variations.

DS: Have you tried any new variation in this BPL?

SI: Yes, I've tried a new slower delivery, and I was successful. Although I didn't have to use it much since the wicket was not favourable, I executed well. I tried one which came off the palm of my hands.

DS: Any recent changes in your diet or in lifestyle?

SI: I'd like to keep it a secret.

DS: You and Taskin Ahmed had a good partnership in the BPL this season. What do you discuss normally when you bowl in partnership bowling?

SI: Taskin bhai is someone who will always encourage me and urge me to give my best. He keeps reminding me what I am capable of and I am highly inspired and motivated over his work ethics. We push each other to give our best and we have a good rapport on the field. He always tells me to visualise my best performances and reminds me that I was the player of the series in the previous tournament. He is someone who always gives insights of the batters in the middle, which is very helpful for me.

DS: You have been a regular performer in all the three formats for Bangladesh in recent times. How do you adapt as a bowler in different formats?

SI: Look, I always dream to play in all the three formats, and since I am getting the opportunity it's my duty to prepare myself accordingly and develop my skill sets. As a bowler you can have a bad day but it is important to keep doing the basics right and to not think about the outcome. Since we are playing T20s now, my focus is to bowl accordingly and keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year in mind, I am looking to develop myself to perform for my country. Another thing is that we have a very good pace unit, and with every member of the Bangladesh team helping each other, it allows us to express freely.