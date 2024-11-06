BPL governing council aims for greater impact

The Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) governing council is aiming to elevate the scale of the upcoming season by involving the wider public across the country, expanding the tournament's reach beyond the on-field action.

"We don't want to confine this BPL only to the field. We want it to be used socially and to have a positive impact on cultural and business sectors as well," BPL member secretary Nazmul Abedeen Fahim told reporters during a BPL 2025 title sponsor declaration ceremony in Mirpur on Wednesday.

"I think this is now the only occasion for which people eagerly wait. There are a lot of criticisms about the tournament, but people still have interest. We want to capitalise on this interest and use it for the betterment of society, and we will try to do so," he said, adding that they are planning to arrange nationwide programmes for the 11th edition of the tournament, scheduled to get underway on December 30.

"Along with the game, there will be many programmes nationwide. A total of nine ministries will be involved in the tournament. Many organisations are expected to participate, making this BPL unique from other events. It will be tough to make it happen, but we are trying our best to make it possible," he added.

Fahim, who previously worked in different capacities with several BPL teams, also claimed that he will try to address the non-professional matters in the BPL this time, as he will have the chance to work more closely, especially in decision-making.

"There are a lot of things to do. I never found it professional. I was told to coach a side only a few days before the tournament started. They didn't know where to practice or who would be their coaches, so there were no plans," he said, adding that he wants to see the franchises given ample time to prepare for the tournament.

"It's also true that when a team is given for only one year, it's difficult for them to make a long-term plan. So it's important to give these teams a longer period, like three or five years, so that they can plan, invest, and create a structure. From players to franchise owners, there should be a professional attitude for a competitive tournament. Personally, I will keep my eyes open regarding this matter," he said.

Fahim's comments came after Dutch Bangla Bank Limited were declared as the title sponsor of the upcoming edition of the tournament. This bank has a history of working with the BCB, having been the title sponsor during Bangladesh's inaugural Test in 2000, as well as the home series title sponsor from 2016 to 2018.

In 2022, they were the title sponsor for Bangladesh's home series against New Zealand, and since January 2024, they have been the home series title sponsor of the Tigers, a contract which will run until June 2027.

Although neither the BPL governing council nor the sponsors disclosed the financial details of the agreement, it was learnt that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will receive Tk 5.5 crore from Impress Matra -- the BPL title and grounds branding rights holder -- for this edition of the BPL. They also received the same amount last season as they are currently in a three-year contract, which will end after this year.

"We want to make a few changes in two to three areas, particularly in enhancing the fan experience while watching the game. We have already heard the enthusiasm of our chief adviser regarding a successful BPL. He had recent involvement with the Olympics and wants to reflect the same in the BPL. Our sports adviser is also aware of this development," Fahim said.

Alongside Fahim, Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, CEO and managing director of DBBL, and renowned actor and director Afzal Hossain, representative of Impress Matra, were present at the occasion.

DBBL's mobile financial service Rocket and e-wallet NexusPay will be co-sponsors of the upcoming BPL. The sponsors have announced plans to use perimeter and LED boards for better branding in the upcoming BPL.

The tournament, which will run until February 7 next year, will be held in three different venues -- Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet -- and the matches will be telecast live on T Sports, Gazi TV, the T Sports App, and the RabbitholeBd App.