BPL players' draft today

The players' draft for the 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is all set to take place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka today.

A total of 18 players out of 198 locals in the draft list have already been signed by the seven participating franchises.

However, star cricketers like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, who are in Category 'A', will be up for grabs from the draft.

If any of these players went unpicked, there is a provision for an auction for the unsold Category 'A' players for the first time in the tournament's history.

The franchises, meanwhile, have already received a list of 439 overseas players from the BPL Governing Council from which they can pick for their respective teams.

Some of the players from the list, however, have been signed by different franchises of the tournament, which is set to get underway on December 27.

The minimum franchise squad size is 12 players (local: 10 and overseas: 2), and the maximum is unlimited, as any team can register an unlimited number of overseas players. However, maximum local player registration is limited to 14.

The event will be broadcast live on T Sports and streamed live on Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) social media platforms as well as the BPL's official Facebook page from 11:00 am.