Mahbub Anam appointed chairman of BPL governing council

Bangladesh Cricket Board director Mahbub Anam was named the new chairman of the Bangladesh Premier League governing council, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed to The Daily Star today.

BCB vice-president Nazmul Abedeen Fahim retained his role as the governing council's member secretary, while director Fahim Sinha continues as a council member.

The last BPL has caused controversies related to the organisation of the tournament along with player payment and match-fixing issues. BPL's three-year cycle ended with the last tournament and it was learned that the new tournament would be under a four or five year cycle.

"Since BPL's slot is usually in December so we had a small meeting following the board meeting as everyone is busy with the carnival( to celebrate 25 years of Test cricket)," a BCB official said.

"We had some preliminary discussions on which model we want to hold the BPL. We are holding discussions regarding a four or five year cycle," he said.

One BCB director informed that under the new cycle, the BCB are discussing whether five teams would be better rather than seven teams. "Even if in a small scale, we want to hold a T20 event," the director said.

The BCB board feels that transparency is of utmost importance and sources have claimed that the board will be approaching acclaimed companies once they come up with a model for the BPL.

"There are big challenges but we want to establish a good business model like other franchise leagues so that we can pitch our ideas to good organisations who are willing to invest," an official remarked.