Bulbul 'agrees' to take over BCB president's post

Aminul Islam Bulbul is all but certain to take over the presidency of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The first Test centurion of the country told this newspaper that he received a proposal from the sports ministry, and he has replied in the affirmative.

It is believed that Bulbul, who works for the ICC on a contractual basis, will be elected as a director of the board first and then assume the role of the BCB president, just the way the incumbent president, Faruque Ahmed, was made president on August 21 last year following the change in political landscape of the country.

Sources indicate that Faruque has been asked to step aside amid mounting controversies and growing dissatisfaction within both cricketing and administrative circles.

His tenure has been marred by allegations of financial irregularities, mismanagement of domestic tournaments such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier League (DPL), and a string of poor performances by the national team.

An emergency meeting of BCB's board of directors is set to take place on Saturday where Bulbul is likely to be elected as the new president, it has been learnt.

When asked about the issue, Bulbul, who arrived in the country from Australia a few days ago, said: "I was offered a role a few days ago. I've been asked to come in. I don't know yet what the process will be."

"Yes (the Sports Council has also made a proposal). Before agreeing to their proposal, there was the issue of talking to the ICC where I work. I said, the ICC has no objection. I will come for a short time, then maybe I will go back to the ICC," Bulbul added.

BCB's election is supposed to take place in October this year. Bulbul is expected to remain at the helm till a new committee takes over.