Afran Nisho gears up for second film, shooting to begin soon

Celebrated actor Afran Nisho recently announced that the long-awaited shooting for his next film is set to begin in November or December this year, with the movie expected to be released during next year's Eid-ul-Azha. The actor also revealed that he will continue working in films but in his own distinctive style.

Last June, Nisho made his silver screen debut with "Surongo," directed by Raihan Rafi. The film was released alongside Shakib Khan's "Priyotoma", hinting at intense competition even during its promotional phase.

While "Surongo' couldn't outshine "Priyotoma" at the box office during last year's Eid-ul-Azha, it managed to gain significant popularity, and Nisho's performance was particularly lauded by audiences. Naturally, this raised expectations that Nisho would become a regular figure in the film industry.

Earlier this May, Alpha-i Studios announced a collaboration with India's SVF, marking a new joint production venture. As part of this agreement, Afran Nisho signed a contract for two films, with the upcoming project being the first of the two.

This movie will be directed by Shihab Shaheen, although the title has not been revealed yet. Insiders suggest that an official announcement revealing the title, cast, and crew will be made within the next week.

Speaking about the project, Afran Nisho remarked, "I'm not ready to say much at this moment. The team will make an announcement possibly within a week, and all details will be shared then. We're planning to start shooting in November or December."

Director Shihab Shaheen, who made his directorial debut with "Chuye Dile Mon," is also preparing for his second film. Likewise, this marks Nisho's second foray into films. With both having achieved success in their respective works on television, it is expected that they will aim to surpass their previous accomplishments.

Since 2001, Shihab Shaheen has built a reputation in television, and his projects have been well-received on TV and OTT platforms alike.

Sources revealed that Shaheen and his team have been meticulously planning the film for months and are ready to begin shooting as soon as possible. "We have several plans in place. We will officially share them in a few days," the director added.