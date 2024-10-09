Salahuddin Lavlu on returning to rural Bangladesh for next series

Salahuddin Lavlu came into the spotlight by directing the immensely popular long-running serial "Ronger Manush". Viewers warmly embraced this rural story-based drama, making it a standout project in his career.

Building on this success, Lavlu went on to direct several other hit serials, such as "Vober Hat", "Harkipte", "Shakin Sharishuri", "Alta Sundori", and many more — all of which were well-received by viewers.

Actor-director Salahuddin Lavlu is set to helm a new serial, with filming scheduled to start on October 20 in Pubail, Gazipur district. The serial titled "Phulgao", is written by playwright Masum Reza. The cast features Rahmat Ali, Jolly, Arfan, Tushar Khan, Akhomo Hasan, and others.

Last night, Salahuddin Lavlu shared with The Daily Star that the drama "Phulgao" focuses on the lives of people who earn their livelihood through flower cultivation. Areas like Jessore have a significant number of flower farmers, and there is also a village of flower growers in Birulia. The drama will explore different stories from their lives.

He also mentioned that "Phulgao" will provide both entertainment and a meaningful message, expressing confidence that the audience will appreciate it.

The director claimed, "It won't be possible to film entirely in flower gardens. The house scenes will be shot in Pubail, while the flower scenes will be filmed over two days in Birulia."

"After a short break, I am returning to dramas with 'Phulgao'. I hope audiences will appreciate this work like they have done my other projects," added Lavlu.

As a director, besides serials, he has also directed many one-hour dramas and telefilms. Some of his highly praised works include "Goru Chor," "Potro Mitali," and "Dholer Baddo," among others.

For Salahuddin Lavlu, drama transcends mere entertainment; it is a powerful vehicle through which he tries to impart a meaningful message while captivating and delighting the audience.

"My journey into acting was born from a deep, unwavering connection with the arts, having devoted a significant part of my life to its nurturing, and a profound sense of duty towards it. My acting career began on the stage, where I first embraced this sense of responsibility and learned the true essence of artistic commitment," revealed the director.

Salahuddin Lavlu, with deep affection, spoke of his passion for rural-themed dramas, saying, "My heart belongs to the village. There is an unrivalled joy in bringing stories of rural life to the screen. Bangladesh, with its vast rural landscapes, carries a unique charm, a sense of simplicity and beauty that I find irresistible. This is why I feel so connected to stories rooted in the village."

He also recalled directing the film "Molla Barir Bou", penned by the talented ATM Shamsuzzaman, a work that earned widespread admiration and acclaim.

Reflecting on its success, he said, "Truly, 'Molla Barir Bou' was warmly embraced by the audience. As a director, this film has showered me with love and appreciation, and for me, that is the greatest reward."

Regarding the drama "Phulgao," Salahuddin Lavlu said, "The audience will definitely like 'Phulgao.' I say this with confidence. Playwright Masum Reza has written it wonderfully."

When asked which of his professional identities he cherishes more—being an actor or a director—he responded with a smile, "I hold both dear to my heart. Yet, the people of this country first recognise me as an actor, and later as a director. I am grateful for both roles, as they hold a special place in my life and work."