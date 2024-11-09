Ongoing unrest at BSA: Theatre activists commit to continue protests

Today, Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation (BGTF) activists organised and participated in a press conference held at the National Theatre Hall seminar room, in response to the unwarranted attack on activists during a protest at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's (BSA) National Theatre Hall yesterday. The meeting highlighted the urgent need for the protection of the nation's cultural sector so that theatre activities can resume without fear.

According to reports, those who attacked the activists' gathering at BSA on Friday returned today as well. This time, they were protesting in front of the Shilpakala Academy gate, chanting various slogans. During this time, the police and army took two individuals into custody.

A police official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, "We detained two individuals associated with the incident for questioning. They are not linked to the theatre community and are believed to be outsiders. Depending on the investigation, they may be arrested or released. Further updates will be provided later."

Photos: Collected

Last Friday (November 8), the BGTF organised a protest over the November 2 cancellation of the play "Nityapurana". During the demonstration when playwright Mamunur Rashid was addressing the audience to deliver a speech, unidentified attackers hurled eggs at him and fled when theatre activists pursued them.

Following the attack, Rashid, visibly unfazed, addressed the crowd from the stage, saying, "Those who took part in this disgraceful act—why did you run away? Come forward, let us perform theatre, together!"

Despite the presence of security forces, Mamunur Rashid expressed frustration with their lack of intervention, saying, "What kind of security are we being provided if this incident could happen right before the authorities? Those responsible must face exemplary punishment."

At the press conference today, several leading figures from the theater community, including playwright and director Masum Reza, BGTF General Secretary Kamal Bayezid, actor-director Tapan Hafiz, actor Kamal Ahmed, and former Federation General Secretary Akhtaruzzaman, called for the implementation of strict security measures for the protection of performers.

Photo: Kazi Rakib

General Secretary Kamal Bayezid delivered a statement on behalf of BGTF, stating, "Why did the security forces fail to arrest the miscreants immediately after they were notified? We view the attack on Mamunur Rashid as a direct threat and conspiracy against the nation's cultural practices, and it must be condemned without delay."

"We urge the authorities to take swift action and ensure strict punitive measures against all threats targeting the cultural sector. No free cultural practices can thrive without guaranteeing the safety and security of cultural activists," Bayezid added.

Notably, Kamal Bayezid also announced from the protest stage that all theatre practitioners, across the country, would wear black badges for the next seven days. A nationwide protest is planned for November 15 to condemn the incident, with further actions to be announced if the situation deteriorates

Photo: Kazi Rakib

Theatre personality Masum Reza condemned the attack, saying, "A few miscreants threw eggs and ran away. We, as theatre activists, strongly denounce this cowardly act. The perpetrators must be arrested. We should not have to stop performing plays out of fear. We need to continue to perform every day."

Khandaker Shah Alam, the Group Theatre Federation's program secretary, emphasised there was no conflict between theatre activists and the ongoing student protests against inequality. "We believe that those who attacked our peaceful protest were not part of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," he said. "But what did theatre activists do to deserve such an attack? We are simply protesting against injustice."

He called on the interim government to confirm whether theatre practitioners would be allowed to continue cultural activities across the country going forward.

In a written statement, theatre practitioners under the Group Theatre Federation questioned why the attackers had not been arrested despite law enforcement officers being present at the scene. "The authorities need to explain why the attackers have not been apprehended yet. We have photos and videos of the attack. There is enough evidence to identify and arrest them."

During the conference Tapan Hafiz added, "The police contacted us, asking if we recognised the attackers or suspected anyone. We have already told them that there are pictures and videos of the incident in the media, so they can investigate and take action accordingly."

Photos: Collected

Actor Kamal Ahmed echoed these sentiments, pointing out that Shilpakala Academy, where the incident took place, was responsible for providing security. "Our job is simply to perform and orchestrate events on the Shilpakala premises, so the responsibility of taking legal action against security breaches naturally falls on the BSA. We have photos and videos of the attackers breaking the gates and assaulting the premises. We are ready to cooperate with law enforcement to obtain due justice."

Renowned theatre activist Jhuna Chowdhury reflected on the post-July period, stating that a faction has long attempted to destroy Bengali culture. "They are a coordinated group, continuously opposing our history and traditions. Many cultural activists participated in the July-August uprisings, and several were injured. Those who label us as anti-revolutionary are simply trying to hinder our cultural movements. They must not be allowed to do so again."

Previously, on November 2, an unexpected disturbance at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) led to the sudden cancellation of the play "Nityapurana".

A group of protesters assembled outside the venue, leading Shilpakala Academy Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed, in coordination with the play's theatre troupe Desh Natok, to stop the performance.

Ahmed later addressed the decision in a virtual press conference, stating the show was cancelled to ensure the safety of the audience, performers, and property. The cancellation sparked public debate and criticism.