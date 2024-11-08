Eggs thrown at protest as Theatre Federation condemns abrupt suspension of ‘Nityapurāna’

In response to the abrupt suspension of the play "Nityapurāna" midway through its performance on November 2, following protests by a group of individuals, the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation and theatre workers gathered today at 4:00pm in front of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.

During the protest, which was organised by the Federation, a group of people threw eggs at the demonstrators, among whom was esteemed theatre personality Mamunur Rashid.

The identities of the attackers have not yet been confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred around 5:00pm, according to Daily Prothom Alo. As the protest was nearing its end, playwright and actor Mamunur Rashid was giving his speech.

Just when he was saying, "The inequality in society is also deeply reflected in this play 'Nityapurāna'. Whatever it is, you all have come…," a loud uproar erupted, with shouts of "catch him, catch him!".

The protest was held under the banner "Natok Moder Odhikar Rukhbe Natok Shaddhyo Kar" in opposition to the suspension of the play at BSA. At that moment, eggs were thrown from behind the protest, in the direction of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) building. Theatre workers quickly left their seats and rushed towards the source of the commotion.

After a brief disruption, Mamunur Rashid concluded his speech, and the organisers continued the protest.

On November 2, a group protested outside Shilpakala Academy, demanding that "Nityapurāna" be halted midway. In response to the unrest, BSA authorities decided to suspend the performance, citing audience safety.

The Federation organised today's protest as a response to that decision.

More than a hundred theatre workers participated in the demonstration outside Shilpakala Academy. After the eggs were thrown, Mamunur Rashid said in his speech, "We won't end this gathering. The play will continue inside, and we will guard the outside. We will deal with these miscreants."

Tapan Hafiz, organisational secretary (Dhaka Metropolitan) of the Federation, told Prothom Alo, "Our protest was coming to an end when, without warning, some miscreants threw eggs from behind."

In protest of the incident, the Federation has announced a nationwide demonstration on November 15. They stated that a play will be performed at Shilpakala Academy that day, and they will remain at the protest site until it concludes.

Speakers at the protest included the Federation's Acting Chairman Lucky Inam, General Secretary Kamal Bayezid, playwright Masum Reza from Desh Natok, and Professor Malloy Bhattacharya, among others.

Kamal Bayezid, secretary general, Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, told The Daily Star, "At the assembly, I was there along with Malloy Bhattacharya, Lucky Enam, Masum Reza, and Mamunur Rashid. Around 4:30pm, we began our programme with a small group, delivering our speeches. As Mamun bhai was nearing the end of his address, suddenly a group of people began throwing eggs and small stones."

He continued, "Our young theatre members got upset and tried to confront them, and we started chanting, 'Natok Moder Odhikar Rukhbe Natok Shaddhyo Kar.' In response, they grew angry and shouted slogans against us, such as 'Bharoter Dalalera Hushiar,' accusing us of being supporters of the past regime, the Awami League, and opposing the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, labelling us allies of fascists. We tried to reason with them, saying we are simply artistes and asked why they were targeting us. If they had complaints, they could file them formally."

"About 25 people attempted to disrupt our programme, insisting we couldn't proceed. When we asked them to identify themselves, they claimed to be part of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement but refused to give their names," he added.

At that point, police and army personnel intervened and contained the situation. "Although nothing major happened, it was certainly a humiliating experience for all of us," shared Bayezid.

The artiste further shared that they have scheduled a press conference for tomorrow at 11:00am in BSA's seminar hall to address the incident and the broader issues affecting theatre workers and the BSA nationwide. Senior theatre personalities are expected to attend.

When asked if BSA Director General Syed Jamil Ahmed was present, Bayezid replied, "He was there on November 2, trying to manage the situation, and I was present there as well. We didn't want to involve him today."

Ramna Thana Inspector (Investigation), Payel Hossain, informed The Daily Star, "There was a protest assembly underway at the main gate of the Shilpakala Academy today, and I have heard that there was some commotion during the gathering. To the best of my knowledge, there have been no injuries or arrests."