Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Nov 9, 2024 06:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 06:53 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Aranyak Natyadal cancels show following BSA Attack

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Nov 9, 2024 06:29 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 06:53 PM
Aranyak Natyadal cancels show following BSA Attack
Photo: Courtesy

During a protest held by theater activists at the National Theatre Hall in Dhaka last Friday, unidentified individuals threw eggs at the stage while the well-known playwright and director Mamunur Rashid was delivering a speech. The attackers quickly fled the scene when the activists attempted to apprehend them, evading capture.

Following the attack, the theater group Aranyak Natyadal decided to cancel the scheduled 7:00pm performance of their play Company at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. This decision was taken as a direct response to the unwarranted incident, underscoring the group's concerns for safety and security in light of recent events.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Aranyak Natyadal cancels show following BSA Attack
Photo: Courtesy

The news about the play cancellation was confirmed by Mamunur Rashid. They stated that the cancellation was a protest against the attack that took place during the gathering of activists held to oppose the suspension of theatre productions at Shilpakala. Company has been written and directed by Mamunur Rashid.

Eggs thrown at protest as Theatre Federation condemns abrupt suspension of ‘Nityapurāna’
Read more

Eggs thrown at protest as Theatre Federation condemns abrupt suspension of ‘Nityapurāna’

Regarding the cancellation of the play's performance, Aranyak Natyadal's acting chief secretary, actress, and director Shamima Shawkat Lovely, said, "All these years, we have protested against injustice by performing plays; today, we are being compelled to protest by cancelling a performance."

Related topic:
Aranyak NatyadalBangladesh Shilpakala AcademyMamunur Rashidcompany
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Theatre to thrive in 2024?

10m ago
Quota reform movement 2024: Govt needs to change its way of thinking: Mamunur Rashid

Govt needs to change its way of thinking: Mamunur Rashid

3m ago

Mamunur Rashid’s ‘Rarang’ starring Chanchal Chowdhury makes waves in Kolkata

10m ago

National Film Day to be celebrated today

7m ago

World first 'drone-port' planned in Rwanda

9y ago
|রোগ

এ বছর ডেঙ্গুতে ৩৫০ জনের মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ছাড়াল ৭১ হাজার

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ৩৫০ জন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সংস্কৃতি

বাংলা একাডেমিতে রাষ্ট্রীয় বা দলীয় নিয়ন্ত্রণ আর হবে না : মোহাম্মদ আজম

২ ঘণ্টা আগে