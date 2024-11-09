Aranyak Natyadal cancels show following BSA Attack

During a protest held by theater activists at the National Theatre Hall in Dhaka last Friday, unidentified individuals threw eggs at the stage while the well-known playwright and director Mamunur Rashid was delivering a speech. The attackers quickly fled the scene when the activists attempted to apprehend them, evading capture.

Following the attack, the theater group Aranyak Natyadal decided to cancel the scheduled 7:00pm performance of their play Company at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. This decision was taken as a direct response to the unwarranted incident, underscoring the group's concerns for safety and security in light of recent events.

Photo: Courtesy

The news about the play cancellation was confirmed by Mamunur Rashid. They stated that the cancellation was a protest against the attack that took place during the gathering of activists held to oppose the suspension of theatre productions at Shilpakala. Company has been written and directed by Mamunur Rashid.

Regarding the cancellation of the play's performance, Aranyak Natyadal's acting chief secretary, actress, and director Shamima Shawkat Lovely, said, "All these years, we have protested against injustice by performing plays; today, we are being compelled to protest by cancelling a performance."