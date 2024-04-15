Shakib Khan starts shooting for ‘Toofan’ in India

TV & Film
Photo: Sharear Kabir Heemal

Shakib Khan has recently traveled to India to commence filming of Raihan Rafi's "Toofan", starting today. The shoot is scheduled to last for a month.

"Toofan" is slated to be one of the most high-budget Bangladeshi films, with a collaborative effort from Shakib Khan himself, SVF, Chorki, and Alpha-i. The film is scheduled to be released on Eid-ul-Adha. 

Tollywood star Jisshu Sengupta has been cast as the antagonist in the film, while Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty and Masuma Rahman Nabila will portray the protagonists.

On the day of the movie announcement, Shakib Khan expressed, "Three major production companies from two countries are backing this project. We unite with a shared vision—to elevate Bangladeshi cinema on the global stage."

Jisshu Sengupta to play villain in ‘Toofan’

He stated, "One day, our films will gross hundreds of crores like Indian movies. Perhaps 'Toofan' will provide us with that opportunity

Related topic:
Shakib KhanToofanRaihan RafiJisshu SenguptaMimi ChakrabortyMasuma Rahman Nabila
