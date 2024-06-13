‘Toofan’s’ promotional event becomes a star-studded affair

The much-anticipated film "Toofan" is set to release this Eid-ul-Azha, starring Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Masuma Rahman Nabila, and Mimi Chakraborty.

To promote the film, Kolkata star Mimi Chakraborty arrived in Dhaka early yesterday, having flown in from Kolkata the same afternoon. She attended a press conference held at a five-star hotel in the capital on Wednesday evening.

The stars of the eagerly awaited Eid film "Toofan" were introduced to the press during the event yesterday. The star-studded event saw the presence of Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty, Nabila, Chanchal Chowdhury, and director Raihan Rafi.

Producer Shahriar Shakil and Chorki's CEO Redwan Rony were also in attendance. During the press conference, various unknown aspects of the film's creation were revealed, and the stars shared their experiences. Additionally, the release date of "Toofan" was announced.

Mimi Chakraborty shared her excitement about the upcoming grand release of the film, stating, "While working on this film, it never felt like I was working on a foreign project. It was my first collaboration with many, including Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Nabila, all of whom were fantastic. I hope this film will be talked about in every household."

Shakib Khan the central character in "Toofan," said, "In my 25 years in the film industry, entertainment journalists have always been with me, and hopefully they will continue to do so. 'Toofan' is a film of a new era, and I can assure you it will receive immense love from the audience. If the audience continues to support us, 'Toofan' will make history."

Mimi Chakraborty remarked, "Sharing the screen with megastar Shakib Khan was a huge honour for me."

Masuma Rahman Nabila added, "After so many years, I am returning to the big screen with 'Toofan', seeing such excitement and interest makes me feel that the wait was worth it."

Chanchal Chowdhury, who has been a focal point of audience interest, commented, "I've long wanted to share the screen with Shakib Khan. Thanks to the director and producer for including me in this journey of 'Toofan'."

Director Raihan Rafi stated, "'Toofan' is a film that will introduce Bangla cinema to the global stage in a new way. Some films transform the industry, and this film is set to be one of those. It will elevate the scale of Bangla cinema significantly."

"Toofan" will be released nationwide this Eid-ul-Azha. Produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, the film has already created a buzz across the country. With Shakib Khan's look, Pritom Hasan's music, and Chanchal Chowdhury's presence, audience anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

Major multiplexes and theatres across the country are preparing for the release of "Toofan", confirmed Alpha-i Studios, and Chorki, the production company for the film.