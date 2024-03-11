Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila to star opposite Shakib Khan in ‘Toofan’

The casting for the highly anticipated film "Toofan" has been finalised. The film, which stars Shakib Khan in the lead role, had been the subject of much speculation regarding the female lead.

After much anticipation and rumours circulating in the media and amongst netizens, it has been confirmed that Mimi Chakraborty from West Bengal and Nabila from Bangladesh will be portraying the main female characters in "Toofan".

This casting announcement comes amidst great excitement from fans eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Both Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila are well-known figures in the entertainment industry, and their inclusion in the cast is expected to generate significant interest in the project.

