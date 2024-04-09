Idhika Paul promotes Shakib’s “Rajkumar”

Idhika Paul made her silver screen debut with Himel Ashraf's "Priyotoma" and gained immense fame for her role as Iti in the film. Her bubbly and spontaneous performance alongside Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, won her love from Bangladeshi fans as they recognise her as 'Priyotoma'.

Although Shakib Khan starrer "Rajkumar" gained immense fame after its release last Eid, it has struggled to generate much buzz lately with its songs or posters.

In an effort to promote the movie, Idhika Paul posted a status urging her fans to have faith in "Rajkumar" and to watch the film this Eid.

"This Eid, 'Rajkumar' will hit theatres. As your beloved 'Priyotoma,' I extend my congratulations and best wishes to the entire team behind this film, including producer Arshad Adnan, director Himel Ashraf bhai, and, of course, Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan," read her post.

"It is hope that bridges the gap between good and better, sustaining us each day; expectation is an enduring sentiment. With that sentiment in mind, let us rally behind this film. Let 'Rajkumar' triumph and win the hearts of all. As your 'Priyotoma,' that is my heartfelt wish for you all."

Notably, American actress Courtney Coffey stars alongside Shakib Khan in "Rajkumar", produced by Versatile Media. The latest reports indicate that the film will be screened in over a hundred theatres across the country from Eid day. Additionally, there are plans for its release in the United States, Canada,and Dubai.