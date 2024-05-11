TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 11, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 11:37 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty sizzle in official ‘Toofan’ poster

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 11, 2024 11:29 AM Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 11:37 AM
Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty sizzle in official ‘Toofan’ poster
Photo: Collected

Earlier this week, Raihan Rafi stirred up a storm on social media with the release of the first teaser for the Shakib Khan-starrer "Toofan". Shakib's intense portrayal as a gangster and his powerful dialogue delivery captured the attention of netizens.

Today, the director has unveiled an official poster of "Toofan", showcasing Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty in a captivating and sizzling look.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On the poster, Shakib Khan maintains a nonchalant expression, clad in a stylish grey suit paired with a white shirt. Meanwhile, Mimi Chakraborty exudes glamour in a deep purple sequined dress, emanating a scintillating presence. Their first look hints that audiences will admire the sizzling chemistry of this new on-screen pair this upcoming Eid.

‘Toofan’s’ teaser hints at action like never before!
Read more

‘Toofan’s’ teaser hints at action like never before!

The film is scheduled to be released on Eid-ul-Azha. The Raihan Rafi directorial film also stars Masooma Nabila, Misha Swadagar, and Jisshu Sengupta, amongst others.

Related topic:
ToofanShakib KhanMimi Chakraborty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib Khan starts shooting for ‘Toofan’ in India

Shakib Khan starts shooting for ‘Toofan’ in India

3w ago
Chanchal meets Anjan Dutt for the first time in airport

Chanchal meets Anjan Dutt for the first time in airport

1w ago

Chanchal Chowdhury confirms involvement in Shakib Khan’s ‘Toofan’

2w ago
11-film Battle Royale: Who won?

11-film Battle Royale: Who won?

3w ago
Chanchal, Shakib meet for ‘Toofan’ in Kolkata

Chanchal, Shakib meet for ‘Toofan’ in Kolkata

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারক এক, মামলা ৬৯০০

সরকার বিচারক সংকট নিরসনে নতুন বিচারক নিয়োগ দেওয়ার পরিকল্পনা করছে বলে জানান আইনমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সকালের বৃষ্টিতে ডুবেছে সড়ক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification