Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty sizzle in official ‘Toofan’ poster

Earlier this week, Raihan Rafi stirred up a storm on social media with the release of the first teaser for the Shakib Khan-starrer "Toofan". Shakib's intense portrayal as a gangster and his powerful dialogue delivery captured the attention of netizens.

Today, the director has unveiled an official poster of "Toofan", showcasing Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty in a captivating and sizzling look.

On the poster, Shakib Khan maintains a nonchalant expression, clad in a stylish grey suit paired with a white shirt. Meanwhile, Mimi Chakraborty exudes glamour in a deep purple sequined dress, emanating a scintillating presence. Their first look hints that audiences will admire the sizzling chemistry of this new on-screen pair this upcoming Eid.

The film is scheduled to be released on Eid-ul-Azha. The Raihan Rafi directorial film also stars Masooma Nabila, Misha Swadagar, and Jisshu Sengupta, amongst others.