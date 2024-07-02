Didn’t think a director could ruin his own creation: Bobby

This Eid-ul-Azha, Eamin Haque Bobby starrer film "Moyurakkhi" was released nationwide. Shortly after, the actress expressed disappointment in her portrayal, claiming it did not match what was promised. She also accused the film's director, Rashid Polash, of not paying her full remuneration.

In addition to her acting career, Bobby has ventured into the restaurant business, opening Bobstar Dining in Gulshan, Dhaka. However, the business has faced financial losses.

Recently, a case was filed against Bobby at Gulshan Police Station, accusing her of attempted murder, theft, assault, and intimidation related to her restaurant business. Bobby discussed these issues with The Daily Star.

Could you share the issue between 'Moyurakkhi's' director Rashid Polash and you?

The movie's story is beautiful, and those who have seen it can attest to this. It could have been even better, but the director [Rashid Polash] failed to portray my character properly. Many beautiful sequences were not included in the released version. I never imagined a director could treat his creation in such a way. As a result, the movie seemed disorganised.

There have been allegations against you that you physically assaulted the director regarding this film.

The production company handed over all payments to the director, but he did not properly pay the remunerations of all the artistes. He also told the producer he needed money to shoot specific scenes but never filmed them.

Just a day before Eid, we were told the film would be released in 15 theatres, but it ended up in only two. When we confronted him, we argued, and something happened that I should not detail.

The director claimed that he paid your remuneration completely and also said you were not on time on set.

They scheduled me for about 17 days, but I only shot for six. Many of the scenes I shot were not included in the film. Despite taking money from the producers in my name, I did not receive my full payment as per the agreement. The director should provide evidence for his claims.

You have been accused of attempted murder, theft, physical assault, and intimidation. What do you have to say about these allegations?

These are all false. I am an artiste, and these actions are intended to damage my image. Those behind this thought I would remain silent out of fear of losing my reputation. However, I have always believed in standing up against injustice. In my decade-long career, no one has ever made negative remarks against me. I am now addressing this legally. Since false cases have been filed against me, I have also filed a case stating the real truth and everything that has happened.

For the past three months, I have tried to resolve this matter but couldn't find a solution. After the attack at the restaurant, I had no choice but to speak out. These incidents have caused me extreme mental and financial distress. I have lost around Tk 75 lakh. Additionally, Muhammad Sakib Uddoja, AGM of YN Centre, has filed a false case against me and my business partner, Mirza Abul Bashar.

Could you please tell us about the restaurant in detail?

Since April, we have been paying a rent of Tk 6 lakh per month for the restaurant, along with electricity bills and other expenses. The building owner provides us with receipts in our name. To obtain a trade license, we requested the necessary documents from the building owner, Shahina Yasmin, and her son, Jawad Al Mamun. These documents include contracts, fire safety certifications, and commercial permits.

When we sought these documents, the former restaurant owner Aman, along with the current owner Shahina, her son Jawad, Joy (who is in-charge of the building), Sakib, and other people involved began harassing us.

Shahina and Jawad's appointed employees, including Joy, Sakib, and Harun, repeatedly disrupted our restaurant's electricity supply on their instructions. Operatives from the One Group, often wielding batons, frequently came to intimidate us. Witnessing such aggressive, terrorist-like actions in a place like Gulshan, I became scared and tried to find out who these people were. It was then that I learned Shahina Yasmin's husband, who owns the building, is quite influential.

Given these circumstances and the risks involved, we sought advice from the City Corporation regarding the trade license. We discovered that there is no permission for any commercial activities in that building.

Following this revelation, Aman, Shahina, and Jawad have collectively threatened us in an extreme manner. They regularly threaten my partner and manager. Shahina Yasmin assured me of her support during these times but now claims not to recognise those responsible for these illegal actions.

What are your expectations from this case now?

I believe the real truth will come out soon. Circumstances are not always favourable for everyone, but I have never encouraged anyone to fabricate something to gain attention in any legal case. All the recognition I have received so far is through my work. I believe that justice will be served.