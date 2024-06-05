Bobby to return to the silver screen this Eid

After a significant hiatus, popular actress Eamin Haque Bobby is set to return to the silver screen this Eid-ul-Azha with the film "Moyurakkhi" directed by Rashid Palash. Bobby's absence has been notable, since appearing in a film in 2022, making this return highly anticipated amongst her fans. This time, she intends to captivate audiences with a story of love and betrayal.

The film's poster and a 30-second teaser have already been released, garnering praise from viewers. The teaser depicts a dramatic scene where a pilot pleads for help during an airplane hijacking.

Written by Golam Rabbani, the film features Sudip Biswas Deep opposite Eamin Haque Bobby. This story of romance and deception in the film is based on a true event, adding a layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Speaking to The Daily Star about this new film, Bobby expressed her excitement stating, "It feels incredibly special to reconnect with my audience through a new film after such a long time. I'm thrilled to return with a captivating story. My role in this film is unlike anything I've portrayed before, and I hope the audience will embrace it."

She added, "Recently, I've received several new film offers. At this point in my career, I'm committed to choosing projects with compelling scripts and characters that truly resonate with me. I'm currently reviewing some promising scripts so I look forward to sharing some good news soon."

"Moyurakkhi" also features Sadia Mahi, Sumit Sengupta, and Farzana Chobi, amongst others.