Love and betrayal take centre stage in ‘Moyurakkhi’ teaser

Rashid Polash's directorial film "Moyurakkhi" is set to release this Eid-ul-Azha. The teaser for the film was unveiled on Wednesday (May 22), offering a tantalising 30-second glimpse into its narrative.

The teaser opens with a dramatic scene of a plane hijacking, where the pilot is desperately calling for help. This news spreads rapidly through the media, igniting nationwide tension and excitement.

Penned by Golam Rabbani, "Moyurakkhi" stars Eamin Haque Bobby and Sudip Biswas Deep in the lead roles. According to the director, the film is inspired by true events and explores themes of love and betrayal.

The film also features performances by Sadia Mahi, Sumit Sengupta, Farzana Chobi, Somu Chowdhury, Deepak Suman, Pranab Ghosh, Sabina Putul, Faruk, Muhin Khan, Manik Shah, Zulfikar Chanchal, Rudra Haque, Mitul, and Kasturi Chowdhury, amongst others.

The music for "Moyurakkhi" has been directed by Jahid Nirob, with songs performed by Konal, Muhin Khan, Purnata, Tarsa, Jahid Nirob, Shakila Saki, and others.

Produced under the banner of Aaj International by Chowdhury Nizam Nishu, with executive producer Shahadat Hossain, "Moyurakkhi" promises a captivating cinematic experience.

Director Rashid Polash shared, "We wanted to give our audience a sneak peek into the essence of our film with this teaser. Following this, we will release a song, and then the trailer. There are many surprises in store."

Previously, a poster was released depicting the two protagonists, Deep and Bobby, surrounded by lush greenery, with a plane in the background. At the end of the poster, the title "Moyurakkhi: The Story of a Deceitful Bird" is inscribed.

Rashid Polash expressed confidence to The Daily Star stating that amidst the flurry of Eid releases, audiences will still prefer to watch his film. "I am not daunted by the fierce competition this Eid," he affirmed.

"Every poster for a movie I direct is a thematic representation. The film draws inspiration from true events and will explore the highs and lows of relationships in showbiz. Audiences can expect a unique experience from this film," the director added.