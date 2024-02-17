Rituparna to arrive in Dhaka

Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, born in April, will be commemorated through the Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival (Suchitra Sen IBFF), scheduled to take place at the Jamaica Performing Arts Centre in the United States on April 20 and 21. The festival has been organised by Suchitra Sen Memorial USA. Actress Rituparna Sengupta unveiled the logo and website of the two-day festival during a ceremony in Jamaica on January 28. However, the beautiful actress is also expected to attend the press conference of the festival in Dhaka.

Hasanuzzaman Saki, one of the organisers of the festival, announced that a press conference will be held at the conference hall of the National Press Club at 12:00pm on February 22, where Rituparna Sengupta will be in attendance.

He mentioned, "Previously, two Bengali films were screened individually in the United States. However, this marks the first full-fledged festival. A total of 10 feature films, five documentaries, and five short films will be showcased during the two-day event. Numerous films have already been submitted, and selections will be made from these submissions to screen at the festival. A press conference has been arranged in Dhaka on February 22 to provide further details about the festival."

Regarding this matter, Rituparna stated, "I will attend the press conference scheduled for the Suchitra Sen Film Festival. I look forward to reconnecting with familiar faces in Dhaka. I am immensely honoured to have received an invitation to such a prestigious event."

Director Morshedul Islam, Indian director Bedabrata Pyne, and film educator Mary Lee Grisanti from New York's School of Visual Arts will serve as the judges of the Suchitra Sen IBFF.