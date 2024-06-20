Rituparna Sengupta questioned in ration scam

Legal troubles seem far from over for popular Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta. The actress appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its city office on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution scam, according to NDTV reports.

The "Praktan" actress was asked to present specific documents related to her bank transactions, stated Indian officials.

During the questioning, which lasted for over five hours, Sengupta was asked about her relationship with former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who has been arrested in the case, officials said.

She was also asked if any financial transactions occurred between her office and the state Food and Supplies Department when Mallick was the minister, they added.

"We also verified some details, including transactions made through her bank accounts. She has submitted a few documents, which will also be verified," an ED officer said.

Following the questioning, Sengupta claimed that she had no connection with the alleged irregularities.

Previously, the central probe agency had asked the actress to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the matter.

Rituparna, who was in the USA for personal reasons at the time, requested another meeting with the ED officers upon her return.

This isn't the first time the actress has been questioned by the ED. Previously, in 2019, Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by the ED in connection with their investigation into the Rose Valleychit fund scam.