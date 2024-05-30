The ED summons Rituparna in a ration corruption case

Popular Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta has been implicated in a case involving a ration distribution scam. The actress has been summoned to the headquarters of the domestic law enforcement agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), located at the CGO Complex. According to reports, the Bengali actress was asked to appear before the ED office by 11am on June 5 in connection with her alleged role in the Rs 10,000 crore ration scam in West Bengal.

Thus far, ED has apprehended several notable figures in connection with this ration corruption case. Among them are the former food minister of the state Jyotipriya Mallick, former chairman of Bangaon municipality Shankar Adhya, ration trader Bakibur Rahman as well as certain leaders of the ruling party and their close associates.

The inclusion of Rituparna's name in the case has indeed raised eyebrows. However, the actress remained lowkey regarding this matter and has not made any official statements yet. It remains uncertain whether she will comply with the summons to appear at the ED office on June 5 as she is currently occupied with the release of her upcoming film "Ajogyo".

According to investigators, an influential businessman named Bakibur Rahman allegedly supplied rice and wheat in less than the mandated quantities to fair price shop distributors during the second phase of the Mamata Banerjee government (2016-21). The balance of the grain was then sold in the open market for profit.

Furthermore, the ED officials were attacked on January 5 while visiting the residence of Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali. However, the connection between Rituparna and the ration scam remains ambiguous. The news of the ED's notice to the actress sparked an uproar amongst the public.