Rituparna and Shakib Khan reunite at Kolkata

The enduring friendship between Rituparna Sengupta and Shakib Khan has been a highlight of the showbiz scene, marked by their stellar performances. Currently, Shakib is filming "Toofan" in Kolkata, sparking speculation that their reunion may have occurred on set or at an event.

However, Rituparna clarified the context on her social media.

Yesterday, Rituparna shared delightful photos on social media, showcasing her alongside Shakib Khan. She looked radiant in a yellow salwar, while Shakib exuded charm in a casual t-shirt and shorts, both flashing warm smiles in the snapshot.

Accompanying the image, Rituparna wrote, "It was a pleasure to reconnect with my dear friend Priya Karfa, her husband Rittik, and their family amidst the promotions of my film 'Dabaru'. Serendipitously, I bumped into Shakib Khan, my superstar friend from Bangladesh, currently filming in Kolkata."

"Dabaru", a biopic chronicling the life of Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly, is set to premiere in Kolkata on May 10. Directed by Pathikrit Basu, filming for "Dabaru" commenced last July.

The narrative traces Surya's ascent from a middle-class family in North Kolkata, navigating various obstacles to emerge as a professional chess player. Arghya Basu Roy embodies Surya's character, while Rituparna Sengupta and Shankar Chakraborty portray pivotal roles as his guardians.

Simultaneously, Raihan Rafi's film "Toofan" is slated for release during Eid, jointly produced by Chorki, Alpha i, and India's SVF.