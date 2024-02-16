‘Udaan’ actress Kavita Chaudhary loses battle against cancer

Kavita Chaudhary, a veteran actress known for her role in the 1989 show "Udaan" from the Indian channel Doordarshan, passed away yesterday, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Her real name, according to her Instagram account, is Kaveta Chaudhry. She was best remembered for portraying Kalyani Singh in the television show. Her nephew confirmed her death to The Indian Express. Kavita, 67, succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday night in Amritsar. Her funeral reportedly took place today (on Friday).

According to Kavita's nephew Ajay Sayal, she passed away from a cardiac arrest on Thursday at 8:30 pm. She took her final breath at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Actor Anang Desai mentioned, "I learned this morning about Kavita's passing. It's a profound loss. We were classmates at the National School of Drama. We spent three years together during our training. Kavita, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Govind Namdev, and I were all part of the same batch."

According to a report by India Today, Kavita Chaudhary's close friend Suchitra Verma disclosed that the actress had been fighting cancer for several years and showed signs of discomfort during their last encounter a year ago while undergoing chemotherapy. "Losing her is devastating, and I regret not being able to see her before she passed away. I never anticipated her condition would deteriorate so rapidly," Suchitra expressed.

Suchitra also honoured the late actor with a poignant tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of herself and Kavita Chaudhary, she wrote, "Sharing this news weighs heavily on my heart. We lost Kavita last night, a symbol of strength, inspiration, and elegance. While many remember her as the face of the 'Udaan' series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial from the '70s and '80s, she meant much more to me."

Followers on X (former Twitter) and Instagram were also circulating vintage ads featuring the beloved actor.

On Instagram, Suchitra further expressed, "She embodied women empowerment; it wasn't just a symbol to her, but a way of life. Through her work, she motivated numerous women to chase their aspirations, notably in the Indian Police Services. Her empowering legacy will endure and inspire generations to come."