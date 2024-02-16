Grateful to have been honoured whilst still alive: Dolly Zahur

Dolly Zahur, a National Award-winning Bangladeshi actor and television personality, has solidified her status as a household name in the country through her illustrious career spanning decades in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry. Her portrayal of the character Nilu in the drama serial "Eishob Din Ratri" by Humayun Ahmed gained her immense popularity and was regarded as a pivotal moment in her television career.

Recently, this veteran actress was honoured with the prestigious Ekushey Padak 2024, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh. In celebration of this momentous occasion, Dolly Zahur graciously shared her reflections, and future aspirations with The Daily Star, along with some cherished personal anecdotes.

How are you feeling after receiving the Ekushey Padak?

I'm feeling great, actually quite euphoric! And I'm truly thankful to receive this honour while I'm still alive, as many artistes are often recognised posthumously. It's important to prioritise honouring artistes while they are alive so they can fully appreciate their achievements. I'm overwhelmed with happiness to have received such a prestigious award.

Amongst the many artistes who have been honoured this year, whose recognition brings you the most joy?

I'm particularly thrilled about the posthumous award bestowed upon the legendary musician Andrew Kishore, who was not only a dear friend but also a former colleague of mine. Despite my lack of involvement in the music scene, Andrew and I once shared an office space, and I feel fortunate to have known him personally.

He was truly a brilliant and exceptional individual! While it would have been even more gratifying had he received this recognition during his lifetime, I'm still pleased to see him receive honour in this way, with the acknowledgement of his well-deserved contributions.

How is your family reacting to your momentous achievement?

My entire family, particularly my son and daughter-in-law, are absolutely thrilled. They've showered me with well wishes and have been spreading joy to their own circles with sweets and gifts. Yet, the most cherished congratulations have come from my colleagues in the entertainment industry. I am over the moon with absolute happiness.

You've received both the Lifetime Achievement Award in the National Film Awards and now the Ekushey Padak. Yet, do you harbour any unfulfilled ambitions in life?

Not at all. I feel incredibly content with the blessings I've received in life. I've always been someone who finds joy in the simplest of things, and I've been fortunate to receive more than I ever asked for. The love and respect of my fellow countrymen are amongst the greatest gifts I've been bestowed with, and for that, I am deeply grateful to the Almighty.

What are your aspirations when it comes to life and your career in acting?

I believe I've pushed the boundaries of my craft in acting, having been a part of numerous exceptional films, projects, and roles that have resonated with audiences. I've explored various facets of acting and received love from ordinary people for my work. At this stage, my primary aspiration is to maintain good health and continue acting until my last breath.