I did not ‘secretly’ leave the country, don’t spread rumours: Shabnur

After an extended hiatus, Shabnur roared back into the Dhallywood scene with the declaration of her new film. She announced her return to acting, with Arafat Hossain's film "Rongona" as her comeback. Discussions were also underway for the actress to be seen in Chayanika Chowdhury's upcoming movie, "Matal Hawa," and Arafat Hossain's film "Ekhono Bhalobashi."

However, much to the surprise of her admirers, the actress abruptly went off to Australia, leaving her fans and the media bewildered. This sudden flight sparked a flurry of speculations and rumours, as fans eagerly awaited an explanation for her secret return to Australia.

In a Facebook status from Australia, Shabnoor requested her fans not to pay heed to any rumours.

"Since March 1, I have noticed that numerous individuals are disseminating false and misleading information regarding my return to Australia. Deliberate attempts are being made to spread baseless rumours about me. Various online portals and social media platforms are falsely claiming that I have secretly left the country following the announcement of my movie. These individuals are fabricating stories about me without even bothering to verify the facts with me," read her post.

She further adds, "Almost everyone in the country knows that I permanently reside with my family in Australia. My son attends school here. If there is any need or for an extended holiday, I visit the country, and when necessary, I return to Australia. So, must I be compelled to specify when I will come to the country or when I will leave? What secrets are there in leaving the country privately? Please refrain from spreading gossip."