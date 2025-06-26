TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
12 superhits in 12 months could revive the industry: Misha Sawdagor

Photo: Shahriar Kabir Hemel

Veteran actor Misha Sawdagor, a dominant figure in Dhallywood for over 36 years, believes that the consistent release of quality cinema throughout the year is key to reviving the Bangladeshi film industry. Speaking to The Daily Star from the US, the National Film Award-winning 'villain' reflected on his role as Shakib Khan's father in the hit Eid release "Borbaad", calling it a challenging but rewarding experience.

"People are calling it one of my best performances, and I'm grateful for their love," he said. On Shakib Khan, Misha praised his dedication, calling him an "all-rounder" and a "lucky actor" who continues to refine his craft despite massive success.

Addressing the industry's current Eid-centric model, Misha said, "Relying only on two Eid releases is not sustainable. Just as employees need salaries all year, we need 12 superhit films in 12 months to change the game." He emphasised that consistent box office hits are vital for producers, directors, and the survival of the industry.

Photo: Collected

Reflecting on past glory, he noted, "We once had hundreds of cinema halls. Now they're gone. We need more directors like Raihan Rafi, and a broader range of artistes beyond Shakib Khan and myself. Films like 'Borbaad' and 'Taandob' are promising, but we need more of them regularly."

While Misha was initially considered for "Taandob", scheduling conflicts kept him from participating. He extended his best wishes to the team and also expressed optimism about the Eid release "Esha Murder", where he plays a distinct role.

On the growing trend of international releases, Misha said, "It's encouraging, but our priority must be filling seats at home. Multiplexes are doing well, but we must also revive single-screen theatres. Before going global, we must first win over our local audience with quality films and well-equipped cinemas."

