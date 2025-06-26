TV & Film
Justin Baldoni drops $400m countersuit against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni drops $400m countersuit against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni has officially decided not to refile his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, marking a pivotal turn in the high-profile legal battle that gripped Hollywood. 

The actor-director had previously accused Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times of defamation and extortion. However, after Judge Lewis J Liman dismissed the claims earlier this month, Baldoni's legal team confirmed they would not revise or refile the case.

"This changes nothing about the truth," said Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who added that they would pursue "other legal options" while continuing their defence against Lively's active allegations.

Meanwhile, Lively's side has called it a "total victory," noting that the dismissal of Baldoni's "frivolous" claims proved baseless. The legal clash began in 2024 after Lively accused Baldoni of harassment and a toxic work environment on the set of "It Ends With Us". 

Although Baldoni attempted to strike back with a countersuit, the court ruled Lively's statements were protected under legal privilege. Her original suit remains ongoing, with a trial set for March 2026.

