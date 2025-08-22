TV & Film
Blake Lively to headline action rom-com ‘The Survival List’

Blake Lively to headline action rom-com ‘The Survival List’
Photo: Collected

Blake Lively is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy "The Survival List".

Dubbed an "action romantic comedy," the film follows Annie, a reality TV producer reluctantly assigned to a new show hosted by famed survivalist Chopper Lane. After a shipwreck leaves them stranded on a deserted island, Annie realises Chopper is a fraud with no survival skills, forcing her to take charge. As they struggle to endure the situation, the two develop an unexpected chemistry. The role of Chopper Lane has not yet been cast.

Lionsgate, which previously collaborated with Lively on the 2018 thriller "A Simple Favour" and its 2025 sequel "Another Simple Favour," acquired the script written by Tom Melia ("Rye Lane"). Marc Platt, known for "Wicked" and "La La Land", is in talks to join Lively as a producer, with Scott O'Brien overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

"The Survival List" marks Lively's first theatrical release since "It Ends With Us", which earned $351 million worldwide despite being overshadowed by a legal battle. Lively has filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation, while Baldoni's defamation case against her was dismissed.

Related topic:
Blake LivelyThe Survival List
