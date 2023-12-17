Mahiya Mahi warned for violating polls code

The electoral enquiry committee for the Rajshahi-1 constituency issued a warning to film actress Mahiya Mahi today for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The actress today appeared before the committee headed by its Chairman Abu Sayeed as asked and apologised for her actions.

Mahi's visit to different areas of the Char Ashariadaha union on Thursday prompted the committee to issue a show cause notice.

She admitted that she was unware of the electoral rules that aspirants cant seek votes before the allocation of symbols.

"I came from the film industry, and I was not well versed on the electoral laws. Although I didn't seek any votes, my visit itself was a violation. I appealed to the committee to accept my sincere apologies."

Mahi, acknowledging the committee's impartiality, said it also warned Omor Faruk Chowdhury, Awami League nominated candidate for the constituency, for violating electoral rules.

Mahi's candidacy had earlier been suspended due to the use of fake voters' signatures with her nomination papers. The election commission, upon her appeal, reinstated her in the race.

The EC is scheduled to allocate polls symbols on December 18.