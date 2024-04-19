No celebrity participation in BFAA election, Rubel expresses disappointment

The Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA) election for the 2024-2026 term unfolded today amidst subdued participation from the celebrity fraternity, leaving many disheartened. Held at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), the polling commenced at 9 am and concluded at 5 pm, witnessing a tepid turnout throughout the day.

Notably absent from the polling booths were several prominent figures of the Bangladeshi film industry. Shakib Khan, currently engaged in filming in India, and Moushumi, reportedly in the United States, were amongst the notable absentees. Similarly, Ferdous was absent as he is currently in Canada. Many other luminary artistes were not seen at the voting spot until afternoon.

This year's election saw heightened security measures, with a significant presence of law enforcement personnel overseeing the proceedings. Actor Rubel, a veteran of BFAA elections, expressed his disappointment at the subdued atmosphere. "There could be disagreements amongst us regarding the election. However, I believe it's just a matter of a week. After that, we're all brothers again," remarked Rubel, reflecting on the camaraderie often shared amongst industry peers post-election.

Rubel, who has been elected as the sports and cultural secretary eight times, reminisced about his long-standing involvement in BFAA elections, dating back to 1990. "I have never seen an election under such strict supervision by the administration," he lamented. "We all wanted to vote joyfully. It's sad if people like actor Alamgir or Ujjal have to show their ID cards to enter," he added, highlighting the somber mood prevailing amongst the fraternity.