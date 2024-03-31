Pori Moni discloses new look for ‘Felubakshi’

Pori Moni who announced venturing into Tollywood in early March, after a decade in Dhallywood, is set to debut with a mystery-thriller film titled "Felubakshi". Despite bearing the name of the renowned detective character Feluda, the story diverges from that series, offering a fresh narrative style. The film is a Devraj Sinha directorial venture.

Previously, it was reported that two popular actors from Kolkata, Soham Chakraborty, and Madhumita Sarcar, would be joining Pori Moni in the film. Additionally, according to media sources, filming for the movie commenced last Friday (March 29).

On Thursday (March 28), the appearances of the artistes were finalised, revealing their respective characters. Pori Moni is confirmed to be portraying the character of Labonno in "Felubakshi". In her unveiled look, the actress is attired in a black t-shirt paired with jeans and a red sweater layered over it. Sporting sunglasses she exudes a strong attitude with her hair tied back.

In response to being asked why she said yes to the project, Pori said, "Upon reading about Labonno's character, I felt confident in my ability to depict her effectively. That's why I chose to take on the role. Ultimately, it will be up to the audience to judge my performance."

Actor Soham is featured in the lead role in this film, portraying a character who stays updated with all the latest discoveries from around the world and delves into various mysteries. According to the director, at the heart of the story's mystery lies the character of Pori Moni.