Pori Moni set to debut in a Tollywood film

Dhallywood's popular actress Pori Moni is set to make her acting debut in Tollywood. She will be featured in the West Bengal film "Felubokshi" sharing the screens with Kolkata's popular actor Soham Chakraborty. Directed by Devraj Sinha, the shooting for the film will start on March 26 in Kolkata.

Photos: Collected

Pori has previously worked in joint ventures between Bangladesh and India, but this is the first time that she will act in a film solely produced by a West Bengal production house. Pori Moni herself confirmed the news to several media outlets today.

Soham Chakraborty

"I have been looking forward to working in Kolkata films for a long time. I feel their projects are very well crafted. Last year, while receiving an award in Kolkata, I expressed my interest in working there. Since then, I started getting offers. As I already had the desire to work on the other side of the border, I thought why not start with this film?"

"Felubokshi" is a thriller where Pori will portray the role of Labonnyo, a mysterious character. Pori Moni also informed she will fly to Kolkata next week. Prior to the shooting, she will participate in a five-day grooming session. In addition to the abovementioned project, she will also be filming an advertisement film in Kolkata.