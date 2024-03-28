Preparing trains for Eid rush

CTG railway workshop in over drive, 95 coaches being repaired

To get trains ready for commuting during the holiday season, workers at Pahartali Carriage and Waggon Repair Workshop in Chattogram are having a busy time ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Some are welding damaged rail coaches; some are painting the repaired carriages, while electrical workers are checking the connections for final inspection before assembly.

A total of 95 coaches (metre-gauge) of Bangladesh Railway are being repaired at the workshop as BR plans to run eight pairs of special trains during the Eid rush to ensure a smooth journey for the homebound people. Of those, four pairs will run between Chattogram and different parts of the country.

The workers are currently working 9-10 hours daily instead of the usual eight-hour daily shift to complete the task in time amid a manpower shortage, said Abu Bakar, a welder at the workshop.

Railway officials claimed that after the repairs, the coaches, which are already 25-35 years old, will have a facelift.

Sajib Al Hasan, work manager (acting) of the workshop, said, "We've already handed over 63 coaches to the mechanical department for use in special and existing trains during Eid journey. Hopefully, work on the rest of the coaches will be completed in time."

A similarly busy scene was observed at the Pahartali Diesel Locomotive Workshop.

BR also announced that 132 locomotives will be used to transport passengers during the Eid journey in the Eastern Zone. The authority of the locomotive workshop, however, has yet to estimate how many engines could be repaired for the Eid journey.

"Manpower shortage is hampering the activities at the workshop," said Zillur Rahman, a worker.

Saiful Islam, divisional railway manager in Chattogram, said BR will run special trains with some of these renovated coaches and locomotives, while the rest will be added to the existing intercity trains in the Eastern Zone as per demand.

"It will improve the quality of rail service," he added.