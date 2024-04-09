Eid on Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh this evening.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee after reviewing the information of Shawwal moon sighting.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting.

Eid will be celebrated amid religious fervour and enthusiasm after a month of fasting.

All the preparations have been completed across the country, including the capital, for the smooth holding of Eid congregations.

In the capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises at 8:30am.

However, the venue of the main congregation will be shifted to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in case of any inclement weather. In that case, the jamaat will be held at 9:00 am.

Besides, five more congregations will be held at Baitul Mukarram.

Arrangements will be there at the National Eidgah and the National Mosque for women to take part in the Eid prayers alongside their male counterparts.

Eid congregations will also be held in Eidgahs, mosques and open spaces across the country.

The national flag will be hoisted atop government and non-government office buildings on the day. The main city streets and road islands will be decorated with the national flag and banners inscribed with "Eid Mubarak" in both Bangla and Arabic.

Television channels and radio stations will telecast special programmes on the occasion of Eid.

Special diet will be served in hospitals, jails, government children homes, Chotomoni Nibash, centres for persons with disabilities, shelter homes, orphanages, vagrant welfare and destitute welfare centres.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken stringent security measures to ensure smooth holding of Eid congregation at the National Eidgah.

