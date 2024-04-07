Five Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid jamaats (congregations) will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, a press release issued by Islamic Foundation said today.

The first jamaat will be held at 7:00am while the next four jamaats will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.

Hafez Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem will conduct the second jamaat while the following three jamaats will be led by Hafez Maolana Imran Bin Nuruddin, Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari and Maolana Syed Wahiduzzaman respectively.

Maolana Mohammad Nur Uddin will act as the alternative imam if any of the five designated Imams remain absent.

Meanwhile, the National Moon Sighting Committee will sit in a meeting on Tuesday to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslims, Shaila Sharmin, assistant public relations officer of Islamic Foundation, told The Daily Star.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the meeting to be held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayer, she also said.