Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 01:14 AM

Bangladesh
National Eidgah

Main Eid Jamaat at 8:30am

Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 01:14 AM

The main jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah adjacent to the High Court premises in the capital.

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims (both male and female) will offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah maidan at the main pandal while many others will offer prayers outside it, said a Dhaka South City Corporation press release.

Khatib of Baitul Mukarram national mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin Imam and Muazzin Quari Habibur Rahman will conduct the Eid prayers.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on either April 10 or 11 depending on the sighting of the moon.

The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit in a meeting today to take decision on determining the Eid day.

