Advance train tickets for Eid to be sold from March 24

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets from March 24, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Tickets of April 3 will be sold on March 24 and tickets of April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be sold on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

All tickets will be available online. The sale of tickets for trains bound for the western zone will start at 8:00am while sale of tickets for east-bound trins will begin from 2:00pm.

The sale of return train tickets for April 13 will start from April 3.

Sardar Shahadat Ali, acting director general of the BR, revealed the information at a press conference at Rail Bhaban in the capital today.