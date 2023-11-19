25 years of ‘Hothat Brishti’ celebrated at Channel i’s office

The book titled "Chitronatto O Onnanno Proshongo" (Drama and Other Contexts), penned by none other than Basu Chatterjee himself, was also unveiled at the event.

As the clock ticks away, marking a quarter-century since the release of the enchanting romantic film "Hothat Brishti" (Sudden Rain), directed by the legendary Basu Chatterjee and produced through a collaborative effort between Bangladesh and India, a special event unfolded under the vibrant banner of Channel i on Saturday. The celebration featured melodic tunes, engaging discussions, and heartfelt reflections, encapsulating the spirit of this beloved cinematic creation.



Photo: Channel i

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a book titled "Chitronatto O Onnanno Proshongo" (Drama and Other Contexts), penned by none other than Basu Chatterjee himself. This literary work delves into the intricate details of the making of "Hothat Brishti", unravelling the dramatic elements that shaped its narrative. The book also offers insights from key characters, artistic nuances, and the collective experiences of the filmmakers involved in bringing this timeless piece to life.

Photo: Collected

Amongst the distinguished guests at the Channel i-organised event were Habibur Rahman Khan, the producer instrumental to the success of "Hothat Brishti", and Faridur Reza Sagar, the managing director of Impress Telefilms Limited and Channel i. The renowned actor, Ferdous Ahmed, who rose to fame through his role in the film, graced the occasion. The book's editorial duties were expertly handled by producer Chatku Ahmed. The event further featured the presence of film journalist Abdur Rahman, literary luminary Imdadul Haq Milon, producer Motin Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, and actor Riaz, along with other luminaries from the country's entertainment industry.

Photo: Collected

Producer Habibur Rahman shared the behind-the-scenes anecdotes, offering a glimpse into the making of "Hothat Brishti". He emphasised the book's pivotal role in documenting the journey, expressing gratitude to his childhood friend and director, Chatku Ahmed, for his unwavering support.

The published book, aside from its comprehensive exploration of "Hothat Brishti", includes contributions from Basudev Chatterjee's daughter, June Malia, as well as Priyanka Upendra, Shrelekha Mitra, Nachiketa, and others. Originally released on television in 1998, this joint production between Bangladesh and India successfully transitioned to the silver screen afterwards.