Ecstatic as PM, her daughter came to vote for me: Ferdous

Ferdous Ahmed, actor and Awami League candidate for Dhaka-10, cast his vote in the 12th parliamentary election this morning.

Ferdous voted at Bhashantek Government Primary School polling centre in Dhaka at 10:00am.

He arrived at the centre with his wife Tania Ferdous and their two daughters Nuzhat and Namira.

Earlier in the morning, Ferdous accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq at the Dhaka City College centre, which falls under Dhaka-10 constituency (comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan).

The PM reached the polling centre before 7:55am amid tight security and voted there.

Ferdous told the media that he was overwhelmed by how the election started for him.

"On this wonderful morning, I am ecstatic that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to vote for me alongside her daughter Saima Wazed. I promise to make the Dhaka-10 constituency a '10-on-10', and I already got 2 out of 10 with their votes," Ferdous said at the centre.

After casting his own vote at the Bhashantek school centre, Ferdous exchanged greetings with the voters. "Every person in Bangladesh is eager to vote, and people from all walks of life will flock to the polls today. I believe we will win by a large margin," the actor said.