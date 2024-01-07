National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:26 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Ecstatic as PM, her daughter came to vote for me: Ferdous

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:50 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:26 PM
Photo: UNB

Ferdous Ahmed, actor and Awami League candidate for Dhaka-10, cast his vote in the 12th parliamentary election this morning.

Ferdous voted at Bhashantek Government Primary School polling centre in Dhaka at 10:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He arrived at the centre with his wife Tania Ferdous and their two daughters Nuzhat and Namira.

Earlier in the morning, Ferdous accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq at the Dhaka City College centre, which falls under Dhaka-10 constituency (comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan).

The PM reached the polling centre before 7:55am amid tight security and voted there.

Ferdous told the media that he was overwhelmed by how the election started for him.

"On this wonderful morning, I am ecstatic that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to vote for me alongside her daughter Saima Wazed. I promise to make the Dhaka-10 constituency a '10-on-10', and I already got 2 out of 10 with their votes," Ferdous said at the centre.

After casting his own vote at the Bhashantek school centre, Ferdous exchanged greetings with the voters. "Every person in Bangladesh is eager to vote, and people from all walks of life will flock to the polls today. I believe we will win by a large margin," the actor said.

Related topic:
Bangladesh election 202412th parliamentary electionFerdous Ahmed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apu, Ferdous enthrall Nilpahamari with energetic performance

Smart Election Management BD: How to check for polling centres and election results online

How to check for polling centres and election results online

16h ago

RCC panel mayor detained for ‘intimidating voters’

5h ago
DU BCL President Poses with Boat Symbol on Ballot

DU BCL president poses with ballot paper with vote for boat

2h ago

BNP men, police clash in Chattogram; law enforcers fire shotguns

3h ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘ইচ্ছাকৃত’ ধীরগতি: ১০ মিনিটে ২ ভোট

সরেজমিনে রূপগঞ্জের বনিয়াদী সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, ভুলতার আদর্শ উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় ও কালাদী শাহজাহান উদ্দিন জামেয়া ই ইসলামিয়া কামিল মাদ্রাসা ঘুরে ভোটারদের কাছ থেকে এ অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল: স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর ষড়যন্ত্র বললেন শিল্পমন্ত্রী

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification