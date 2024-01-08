TV & Film
Bappy Chowdhury expresses interest in politics

In continuation of the growing interest of film stars joining politics and representing their respective constituencies at the National Parliament, popular film actor Bappy Chowdhury recently expressed his interest in becoming a political representative.

Bappy announced his wish to follow his senior colleagues and contemporaries such as Ferdous Ahmed and Mahiya Mahi. 

He addressed the issue after casting his vote at the Narayanganj Adarsha Primary School for the Narayanganj-04 constituency for the 12th Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections on Sunday.

"We feel proud of Ferdous Ahmed and Mahiya Mahi that they are trying to do good deeds for our countrymen as political representatives, and I wish to follow the same path. If my audiences support me, I believe it's possible," said Bappy.

The actor also wished well for the two stars and said, "If they get elected, we will surely get two good leaders. I will surely get some help and assistance from them in this regard," concluded Bappy.

Celebs cast their votes

