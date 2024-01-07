Celebs cast their votes

As the 12th National Parliamentary Elections is finally being observed across the country today, celebrities from the film and entertainment industry came forefront, reaching their respective polling stations with their families to place their votes.

These celebrities were steadfast in making their stance clear, supporting their favorite candidates through different promotional activities before the elections and now as the election day commenced at 10 AM today, they are gleefully sharing photos of their voting to encourage their followers and admirers to vote.

Superstar Shakib Khan, who is a voter of Dhaka-17 constituency, reached his designated polling station, Gulshan Model School and College with his mother to place his vote. Talking to The Daily Star, the immensely popular actor said, "At every election, I take my mother with me to the polling station and we place our votes. I take this as my topmost priority as a citizen of Bangladesh. This election was no different and I am feeling ecstatic about doing this with my family."

"My father, along with his friends, placed their votes in the morning as well. I think every citizen should place their votes with sincerity and celebration. Only by voting an honest and deserving candidate can we elect a good leader, which is mandatory for a prospective future," added the actor.

Eminent cultural personality, Sara Zaker, along with her children, Iresh Zaker and Sriya Sharbojaya went to their designated polling station, Banani Bidyaniketan School and College to place their votes. Sharing their after-vote selfie on her official Facebook account, the thespian said, " Missing you Aly Zaker! You were the one who always encouraged us to vote. As citizens of this country, we placed our votes as we should."

In Sara's post, another eminent actor, Tariq Anam Khan, who, along with his family went to the same center to place their votes, commented, "We placed our votes at the same center too! Perhaps we missed meeting you all in person by only a few minutes."

Popular actress, Jaya Ahsan, who always was an enthusiastic advocate of voting, placed her vote at the designated polling station of Dhaka-17 constituency and shared a photo in her official social media accounts.

Meher Afroz Shaon, another popular actress of the country, who is an avid supporter of Bangladesh Awami League, placed her vote at the Dhanmondi Government High School and gleefully shared her experience with a photo, saying, "I cast my vote. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu."

TV actor Sohana Saba, a voter of Dhaka-10 constituency, was always vocal in her support for AL candidate Ferdous Ahmed. She along with her son, Shuddha, went to the polling station to cast her vote for Ferdous.

Actor Reaz Ahmed, another avid AL supporter and a voter of Dhaka-17 constituency, said after placing his vote he will keep track of the votes of his favored party throughout the day.

Chanchal Chowdhury, who is a voter of Dhaka-8 constituency said, "Every responsible citizen should cast their votes. I will cast my vote and call for others to come to the polling stations to vote for their favored candidates."

Popular actress Apu Biswas, a voter of Dhaka-11 constituency, who passed a busy time promoting for AL-backed candidates before the elections, will place her vote at her designated poll, informed the actor to The Daily Star.

Along with these stars, popular showbiz celebrities, Siam Ahmed, Symon Sadik, Bappy Chowdhury, Shihab Shaheen, Nipun Akhter, Ashna Habib Bhabna amongst others have cast their votes at their registered polls, they said.

However, a few of the celebs, such as Misha Sawdagar, Mehazabien Chowdhury could not vote despite being avid advocates of voting, as they are abroad right now.

Misha said, "I am in New York right now. I was not sure about the election date and that is why I could not book a ticket to the country. Election day seems like a celebration to me and I never miss it. However, this year I will not be able to vote."