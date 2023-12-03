Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 09:55 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

Vehicles set on fire in Dhaka, Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:14 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 09:55 PM
Photo: Collected

Unidentified criminals set fire to a bus and a pickup in Dhaka and Gazipur tonight, on the first day of BNP's 48-hour blockade.

In Dhaka, a pickup was set ablaze around 8:45pm near Better Life Hospital in Rampura.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals doused the blaze before fire service reached the spot, said Shah Md Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station.

In Gazipur, a bus was torched in Kaliakair's Chandra at 8:04pm.

On information, two fire engines went to the spot to douse the blaze, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Related topic:
bus set on fire in Gazipurbus fire in blockadeBNP blockade
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arsonists set fire to truck on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Arsonists set fire to truck on Dhaka-Tangail highway

12h ago
Bus torched in Narayanganj

Bus torched in Narayanganj

3w ago

4 buses torched in Mirpur, 3 held

2w ago
BNP-Jamaat blockade destroying education system

Spare the students please

4w ago
Blockade: No buses leave Gabtoli terminal till afternoon

Blockade: No buses leave Gabtoli terminal till afternoon

3w ago
আ. লীগের ডামি প্রার্থী
|রাজনীতি

‘ডামি’ প্রার্থী সম্পর্কে যা বললেন আ. লীগের সভাপতিমণ্ডলীর সদস্য আব্দুর রহমান

তিনি বলেছেন, ডামি প্রার্থী মানে এই না যে তাকে দিয়ে দলীয় প্রার্থীকে হারাতে হবে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

স্বর্ণার ৫ উইকেটে প্রোটিয়াদের মাটিতে বাংলাদেশের ঐতিহাসিক জয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification