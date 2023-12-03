Vehicles set on fire in Dhaka, Gazipur

Unidentified criminals set fire to a bus and a pickup in Dhaka and Gazipur tonight, on the first day of BNP's 48-hour blockade.

In Dhaka, a pickup was set ablaze around 8:45pm near Better Life Hospital in Rampura.

Locals doused the blaze before fire service reached the spot, said Shah Md Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station.

In Gazipur, a bus was torched in Kaliakair's Chandra at 8:04pm.

On information, two fire engines went to the spot to douse the blaze, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.