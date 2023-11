A bus of Akash Paribahan was set on fire by miscreants in the capital's Khilkhet area this evening amid the ongoing blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Receiving the information at 8:35pm, two fire engines rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the fire, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

There were no reports of casualties.