BNP has called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Wednesday morning.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

Today is the second day of the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The parties previously enforced a 72-hour blockade starting October 31, following the violence centring BNP's rally on October 28.

More to follow...