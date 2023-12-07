Politics
Thu Dec 7, 2023 06:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 07:39 PM

Politics

No hartal and blockade on Sunday

BNP call's blockade

BNP has refrained from calling any hartal and blockade programme on Sunday marking International Human Rights Day.

Instead, the party will organise human chains in cities and towns across the country protesting alleged government repression, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a virtual press briefing today.

In Dhaka, party activists will hold a human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, which will be attended by families of BNP leaders and activists who have been victims of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, false arrests, and other rights violations, said BNP sources.

Similar programmes will be held across the country, they added.

The most recent 48-hour blockade, called protesting the unveiling of the polls scheduled by the Election Commission, will end tomorrow at 6:00am.

The BNP had been enforcing regular nationwide blockades and hartals since October 29 to materialise their one-point demand of election under a non-partisan interim government.

