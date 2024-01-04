Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 04:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:08 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

BNP calls countrywide hartal for Saturday and election day

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 04:19 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:08 PM

BNP today called a countrywide hartal from Saturday morning to Monday morning as part of their movement to boycott the January 7 elections.

Read more

BNP announces processions, mass contact programmes for tomorrow

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The 48-hour hartal will be held in favour of the polls boycott [programme] and the non-cooperation movement for the resignation of Awami League government, the reinstatement of a neutral polls-time caretaker government system, and release of BNP leaders from prison," said Rizvi.

He said the hartal will begin at 6:00am on Saturday and end at 6:00am on Monday.

 

Related topic:
BNP hartal on election dayBNP countrywide hartalBNP HartalBNP boycott January 7 elections
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

In guise of passengers, arsonists torch bus in Manikganj

BNP's mass contact

BNP defers tomorrow's hartal to Tuesday

2w ago
Little impact of hartal on Ctg port activities

Little impact of hartal on Ctg port activities

Difference between hartal and oborodh

Difference between hartal and oborodh explained

No hartal and blockade on Sunday

Blockade on Wednesday, hartal on Thursday: BNP

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমার ওপর ভরসা রাখুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, গণমানুষের দল বাংলাদেশ আওয়ামী লীগ যখনই ক্ষমতায় আসে, দেশের মানুষের অর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নতি নিশ্চিত করে। জনগণের খাদ্য, নিরাপত্তা, চিকিৎসা, বাসস্থান, শিক্ষা, কর্মসংস্থান...

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শনিবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে ৪৮ ঘণ্টা হরতাল: বিএনপি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification