BNP calls countrywide hartal for Saturday and election day

BNP today called a countrywide hartal from Saturday morning to Monday morning as part of their movement to boycott the January 7 elections.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing this afternoon.

"The 48-hour hartal will be held in favour of the polls boycott [programme] and the non-cooperation movement for the resignation of Awami League government, the reinstatement of a neutral polls-time caretaker government system, and release of BNP leaders from prison," said Rizvi.

He said the hartal will begin at 6:00am on Saturday and end at 6:00am on Monday.